2 men charged in party gunfire

JONESBORO -- Two men who police say shot and killed one person and injured six others during a May 14 downtown Jonesboro party face first-degree murder charges.

Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington filed the charges Wednesday in Craighead County Circuit Court against Kalius Jaciel Lane, 20, and Chauncey Jovon Thomas, 19, both of Jonesboro. Each also faces six counts of first-degree battery.

If convicted, both could face up to life in prison, Ellington said.

Both are charged in the fatal shooting of Monterio Barnes, 18, of Jonesboro during an early morning altercation at The Basement, a South Main Street business that caters parties. Police say the two men also shot and injured six others, who were treated at a Jonesboro hospital.

Injured were Carey Bell, 21; Steven Brimlett, 38; Devontae Fowler, 19; Stefan Hawthorne, 18; Cordarius Jackson, 18; and Asia Smith, 25, all of Jonesboro.

Authorities said Lane and Thomas attended an event that featured three rap musicians and DJ "King Vick." The show was scheduled to last from 10 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

The shooting occurred at 12:23 a.m., police said.

Several who attended the concert took pictures and video of the shooting, said Jonesboro Police Department spokesman Cassie Brandon.

"We processed the video and we consider [Lane] to be one of the shooters," Brandon said in an interview last month.

Ellington said he waited more than six weeks to file charges against Lane and Thomas because Jonesboro police officers conducted extensive investigations. He said they interviewed dozens of people who attended the event.

"There's quite a bit of evidence and it took a while for the investigators to complete their work," he said.

Ellington said he has seen video taken of the shooting and has received numerous statements from witnesses.

Thomas surrendered to police several hours after the shooting and is being held in the Craighead County jail in Jonesboro in lieu of a $1 million bond.

U.S. marshals arrested Lane on May 15 at his girlfriend's house in Mesquite, Texas. Police took Lane back to Jonesboro, where he is being held in the Craighead County jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Lane made several comments on his Facebook page proclaiming his innocence after the shooting. He also posted a news release about warrants issued for his arrest. He said the Jonesboro police "gotta work for me" and he taunted law enforcement officials.

U.S. Marshal Bob Clark of Jonesboro said Lane's postings on social media eventually led officers to locate and arrest Lane.

The two men will be arraigned and enter pleas July 31, Ellington said.

