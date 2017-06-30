Home /
2nd suspect named in shooting of 7-year-old in Little Rock
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 7:16 p.m.
Authorities have named a second suspect in the shooting of a 7-year-old boy in Little Rock.
The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter on Friday evening that Nykian Raines, 20, is wanted on charges including first-degree battery and terroristic threatening.
Police on Thursday arrested another suspect, Dagan Coleman, 21.
Coleman told investigators that he was in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon with a person who fired multiple shots in the 1100 block of Washington Street, according to an arrest report. Police reported that one of those shots struck a 7-year-old boy in the arm.
The boy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Arkansas Children's Hospital.
Police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said investigators believe the shooter was targeting a group of people sitting on a hill -- not the boy.
