Arkansas man accused of attacking his pregnant girlfriend

A 20-year-old Arkansas man is accused of attacking his pregnant girlfriend, officials said.

Authorities at the Baxter County sheriff's office were called to a disturbance in the 700 block of County Road 28 about 2:20 p.m. Thursday. When Cpl. Doug Meurer arrived, a woman told him that her boyfriend had thrown a drink at her and punched her in the nose, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The victim also told authorities that her boyfriend, later identified as Ryan Joel Anderson, took away her phone when she tried to call for help.

She was admitted to a hospital for her injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Anderson is being held at the Baxter County jail on charges of second-degree battery and interference with emergency communication.

He has a court appearance scheduled for Thursday, records show.