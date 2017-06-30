Arkansas now accepting medical marijuana applications

LITTLE ROCK — The application period for people seeking to grow, distribute or use medical marijuana in Arkansas is officially open.

State officials opened the application period Friday and runs until Sept. 18.

Voters last November made Arkansas the first Bible Belt state to legalize medical marijuana, clearing the way for people with certain medical conditions to use the drug. The qualifying conditions include intractable pain, cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The state Department of Health expects anywhere from 20,000 to 40,000 people to apply to use the drug. ID cards cost $50 and must be renewed yearly.

The cards will be issued about 30 days before the drug is available for purchase.

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration's Alcoholic Beverage Control will award five cultivation licenses and 32 dispensary licenses.