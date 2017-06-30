Arkansas submits request for hybrid Medicaid plan changes

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas has asked the federal government to approve new limits the state wants on its hybrid Medicaid expansion that would move 60,000 people off the program and impose a work requirement on some participants.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday submitted the proposed changes to the program, which uses Medicaid funds to purchase private insurance for low-income residents. The program was created in 2013 as an alternative to expanding Medicaid under the federal health overhaul.

Lawmakers in May approved the proposed changes, which include lowering the eligibility cap from 138 percent of the poverty level to 100 percent. Those moved off the program would be eligible for subsidies to purchase plans through the insurance exchange. A state Department of Human Services spokeswoman said the agency expects a response within 90 days.

