Arkansas woman pleads guilty, admits to staging car accident to collect insurance money
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 5:03 p.m.
A 31-year-old Arkansas woman pleaded guilty Friday, admitting she staged a car accident to collect insurance money.
Jennifer Haggins was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $540 in court costs and $4,554.35 in restitution after pleading guilty to charges of fraudulent insurance acts and criminal mischief in Craighead County Circuit Court.
On May 24, 2014, Haggins rented a U-Haul truck with extra insurance from a store on Red Wolf Drive in Jonesboro. She later filed an insurance claim for injuries she sustained during a wreck that day, according to a news release by the Arkansas Insurance Department.
The insurance company investigated Haggins’ claim and found the crash was staged.
