Serbs get first gay, female premier

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Serbian lawmakers elected Ana Brnabic as prime minister Thursday, making history by choosing both the conservative Balkan nation's first female prime minister and its first openly gay leader.

Parliament voted 157-55 to approve the government of the 41-year-old Brnabic, and she and her ministers were sworn in.

Serbia's powerful President Aleksandar Vucic nominated the Western-educated Brnabic for the post two weeks ago amid opposition from hard-line nationalists. Gays have regularly faced harassment and attacks in Serbia.

Vucic's move was widely seen as an attempt to calm Western concerns that Serbia is getting too close to Russia, including having enhanced military cooperation and ties despite its proclaimed goal of joining the European Union.

Brnabic has said Serbia's EU integration will be a priority along with maintaining good relations with Russia, China and the United States.

Jury finds 5 men killed Putin critic

MOSCOW -- A jury convicted five men Thursday in the assassination of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov on a bridge near the Kremlin two years ago, ending a trial that his supporters said had failed to bring the true masterminds of the killing to justice.

After two days of deliberations at the end of a nine-month trial, the jury at a Moscow court found Zaur Dadayev guilty of killing Nemtsov. Dadayev was a former officer in the security forces of Chechnya's leader, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Four other men were convicted of involvement in the killing.

Prosecutors said the four helped obtain the murder weapons and drove the shooter to the crime scene. Investigators said they never established who ordered Nemtsov's assassination.

Nemtsov, 55, was shot late on the night of Feb. 27, 2015, as he was walking across the Bolshoy Moskovetsky Bridge just outside the Kremlin. A few hours before his death, he had conducted a radio interview in which he denounced President Vladimir Putin for his "mad, aggressive" policies in the Ukraine crisis.

Ex-Israeli premier to exit prison early

JERUSALEM -- The parole board of Israel's Prison Service on Thursday granted former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert early release from his 27-month corruption sentence. Olmert had been forced from office amid the last serious round of peace talks with the Palestinians.

Barring any unforeseen developments, Olmert will walk free Sunday, said prison service spokesman Assaf Librati.

Israel's Justice Ministry had objected to Olmert's early release after asking police last week to investigate whether he committed a "criminal offense" when his lawyer was caught leaving the prison with a chapter of his unpublished book that contained "sensitive security issues."

But the prison service decided otherwise and ordered that the 71-year-old Olmert, who was recently rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pains, be released for good behavior.

Olmert was convicted in 2014 in a wide-ranging case that accused him of accepting bribes to promote a real-estate project in Jerusalem and obstructing justice.

A Section on 06/30/2017