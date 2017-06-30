Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 30, 2017, 4:30 a.m.

Couple identified in murder-suicide

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:20 a.m.

FORT SMITH -- A couple who died in a suspected murder-suicide have been identified by police.

The husband and wife were identified as John Hart, 55, and his wife Heather, 47, according to a Fort Smith police news release.

The bodies were found June 23 at their home in the 3000 block of Willow Cove. The couple's sons, who had been unable to reach their parents by phone, went to the home and found them dead in a sunroom.

Investigators believe John Hart shot his wife while she sat on a couch in the sunroom and then shot himself. His body was found on the floor with a semiautomatic pistol nearby.

Arkansas Online