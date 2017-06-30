Marriage Licenses

Randy Zumwalt, 51, of North Little Rock and Monika Rodgers, 44, of Sherwood.

Phillip Applewhite, 51, of Texarkana, Texas, and Lorine Tramble, 50, of Sherwood.

Deric Plummer, 27, and Samantha Lampkin, 29, both of Little Rock.

Nathan Ray, 23, of Conway and Andi Burroughs, 22, of Maumelle.

David Burnette, 43, of Conway and Kayla May, 29, of Heber Springs.

Christopher Crane, 48, and Esperanza Massana, 36, both of Little Rock.

Paul Herrod, 58, and Janice Marshall Papari, 58, both of North Little Rock.

Jason Farr, 37, and Jimmy Morris Jr, 36, both of Pine Bluff.

Ryan Oates, 28, and Laci Lawrence, 26, both of Maumelle.

Christopher Trumble, 25, of Texarkana, Texas, and Brittin Patton, 20, of Nash, Texas.

Edward Troutman, 44, and Lydia Selsor, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Joshua Doyle Sr, 38, and Nan Kelley, 45, both of North Little Rock.

Xavier Perez Acuna, 24, and Maira Vallejo, 24, both of Little Rock.

Dion Culton, 54, and Cubie Stigger, 53, both of North Little Rock.

Jesse Morrison Jr, 29, and Starla Barley, 22, both of Jacksonville.

Divorces

FILED

17-2487. Terrick Carlton v. Sara Carlton.

17-2490. Amanda Shelton v. Brandon Shelton.

17-2492. Calvin Barksdale v. Jamie Barksdale.

17-2500. Ruth Prichett v. Troy Prichett.

17-2501. Marquita O'Neil v. Scottie O'Neil.

17-2502. Willie Webster v. Gwendolyn Jarrett.

17-2503. Sheila Talbert v. Steven Lewis.

17-2504. Clyde Adams Jr. v. Marilyn Adams.

17-2506. Tyaun Fore v. Tamara Forte.

17-2507. Jessica Riley v. Steve Riley.

17-2509. John Butler v. Renee Butler.

17-2511. Denterrius Leverson v. Makayla Leverson.

GRANTED

16-2200. Valerie Beavers v. Renard Beavers.

16-4046. Tiffany Brown v. Alton Johnson.

17-427. Kesha Findley v. Michael Findley.

17-583. Charles Thomas v. Rosafina Thomas.

17-884. Lovejuan Cheris v. Khaliq Cheris.

17-1502. Haley Row v. Micah Beavers.

17-1710. Eric Staten v. Toni Daniels-Staten.

Metro on 06/30/2017