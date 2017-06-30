Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 30, 2017, 5:43 a.m.

Getting it straight

Players selected in the Major League Baseball first-year player draft have until July 7 to sign a contract with teams that selected them or attend their chosen schools. An article in Wednesday's editions reported an incorrect date.

