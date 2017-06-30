Grichuk's improved swing, 5 RBI lift Cardinals

PHOENIX — Three weeks in the minor leagues improved Randal Grichuk’s swing.

Grichuk hit a go-ahead, threerun home run in the seventh inning and drove in five runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 Thursday.

In his fourth big league season, Grichuk was sent down May 29 and recalled from Class AAA Memphis on Sunday after 15 games in the minors.

“I definitely took it as a wake-up call,” he explained. “I said let’s go and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

He homered in each of his first two games back, using a shorter swing, but was 0 for 9 entering Thursday.

Arizona led 3-2 with two outs in the seventh when pinch-hitter Luke Voit doubled off Ruby De La Rosa (0-1) and Matt Carpenter was intentionally walked.

Grichuk sent a 1-2 slider into the left-field seats.

“It definitely shows there’s no respect,” Grichuk said of Arizona’s strategy.

De La Rosa said he tried to throw a breaking ball in the dirt.

“I put too much effort,” he said.

Tommy Pham hit a two-run single off Randall Delgado in the eighth. Grichuk followed with a two-run double, raising his average to .233 with 7 home runs and 28 RBI. He scored on Stephen Piscotty’s single.

Lance Lynn (6-5) allowed 3 runs and 4 hits in 6 innings, struck out 7 and walked 1.

Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin gave up 2 runs and 5 hits in 6 innings.

BREWERS 11, REDS 3 Ryan Braun started Milwaukee’s six-home run barrage, hitting the first of three off Homer Bailey, and the Brewers beat host Cincinnati. Jimmy Nelson (6-4) gave up 3 hits in 7 innings, and matched his season high with 11 strikeouts.

METS 6, MARLINS 3 Jay Bruce had two RBI hits and scored twice, and visiting New York took the rubber game of their series against Miami, finishing 5-5 on a road trip that started badly. T.J. Rivera had three hits and two RBI, while Curtis Granderson scored twice and drove in a run.

PADRES 6, BRAVES 0 Padres rookie Dinelson Lamet allowed four hits over seven innings, and Wil Myers and Hunter Renfroe hit two-run home runs as host San Diego beat Atlanta. Lamet (3-2), in his seventh career start, struck out eight and walked one.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 5, RANGERS 1 Corey Kluber allowed 3 hits and struck out 12 in 8 innings to help host Cleveland beat visiting Texas. Kluber (7-2) tied a franchise record held by Bob Feller with four consecutive games with double-digit strikeouts. Pinch-hitter Lonnie Chisenhall had a two-run double in Cleveland’s three-run sixth inning.

TIGERS 7, ROYALS 3 Michael Fulmer came within one out of a shutout, and host Detroit hit three home runs in a victory over visiting Kansas City. Justin Upton, Ian Kinsler and Andrew Romine went deep for the Tigers. The crowd booed when Manager Brad Ausmus pulled Fulmer (7-6) after 104 pitches.

ASTROS 6, ATHLETICS 1 Carlos Correa homered twice and drove in four runs and host Houston beat visiting Oakland. It was the fourth career multi-home run game for Correa, who has reached safely in a career-high 17 consecutive games, and his first this season.

ORIOLES 2, BLUE JAYS 0 Ubaldo Jimenez pitched two-hit ball over eight innings, Jonathan Schoop had two hits and an RBI and Baltimore beat host Toronto. Jimenez (3-3) was sharp against Toronto, walking one and striking out a season-high eight.

RED SOX 6, TWINS 3 David Price won for the second time in three starts, Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez hit solo home runs, and Boston rallied from a three-run deficit to beat visiting Minnesota. Tzu-Wei Lin singled and tripled for his first big league multi-hit game.

INTERLEAGUE

PIRATES 4, RAYS 0 Jameson Taillon scattered seven hits over 6 1/3 innings, Gregory Polanco and John Jaso hit solo home runs and host Pittsburgh beat Tampa Bay.

