Prosecutor jailed in corruption case

PHILADELPHIA -- The city's top prosecutor pleaded guilty Thursday to a corruption charge, resigned from office and was sent immediately to jail by a judge who said he couldn't be trusted. In a surprise development two weeks into his federal trial, District Attorney Seth Williams pleaded guilty to a single count of accepting a bribe from a businessman in exchange for legal favors.

"I'm very sorry," Williams told the court, choking up as he acknowledged that he would resign.

U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond said he was not inclined to trust Williams' assurances about appearing for sentencing set for Oct. 24, so he ordered him jailed. Williams, 50, was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

Williams, first elected in 2009, faces up to five years in prison under a plea deal struck during the middle of the night after a series of phone calls.

The plea came after a trial featuring damaging testimony about a stream of money and gifts showered on him. Gifts ranged from a lavish Caribbean vacation to cash bribes. He had been charged with 29 counts of bribery, extortion and fraud.

Fix NYC subways now, Cuomo says

NEW YORK -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York City's subway system and called for a jump in spending on improvements, days after a derailment injured 39 passengers and forced the evacuation of hundreds from the disabled train.

Thursday's declaration gives Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joseph Lhota 30 days to devise a reorganization plan and two months to find a way to spend an additional $1 billion on needed work.

A derailment Tuesday morning near 125th Street in Harlem shut down service for hours on a system that's been bedeviled for months by delays, related in part to deferred maintenance and the use of obsolete equipment.

In addition to summer service reductions into Manhattan's Pennsylvania Station while Amtrak makes repairs, part of the subway is more than 100 years old, and some cars are still in operation after more than 50 years. Hurricane Sandy flooded some stations and tracks in 2012, causing corrosion to electrical systems.

In Indiana, court curbs abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS -- Planned Parenthood on Thursday praised a federal judge's ruling blocking parts of a new Indiana law that would make it tougher for girls under age 18 to get abortions without their parents' knowledge.

The court ruling late Wednesday temporarily prevents three parts of the law from taking effect Saturday, including a provision that would require judges to decide whether a minor's parents should be notified of her intention to seek an abortion. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who signed the law on April 25, has called the measure a "parental rights issue."

A Section on 06/30/2017