• Craig Mosher, a farmer whose bull wandered onto a road in Killington, Vt., and caused a fatal crash in 2015, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and was sentenced to six-12 months of probation and 50 hours of community service for negligently maintaining his fence.
• Branden Bullerin, 19, was arrested, sheriff's deputies said, accused of selling 13 Walt Disney World tickets for $1,000 on Craigslist to a family from Tampa, Fla., which after arriving at the Orlando park found that the tickets had expired.
• William Lewis, 90, facing fraud charges in Philadelphia, accused of improperly collecting more than $450,000 in retirement benefits since 1991, had been on the lam since walking away from a Maryland jail in 1970, prosecutors said.
• San Juan Garcia, 57, who prosecutors said had a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit when his vehicle struck a motorcyclist in 2014, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted in San Antonio of his 11th drunken-driving offense.
• Jocelyn Burmeister, 33, of West Babylon, N.Y., is suing a Manhattan restaurant after tearing a ligament in her knee on the eatery's mechanical bull ride, claiming workers shouldn't have let her get on because she was "visibly intoxicated."
• Christine Braswell is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after police say she used her car to run down a man she caught rifling through her purse in a parking lot in Ashville, N.C., causing him minor injuries and resulting in his arrest on larceny and other counts.
• Jerry Kinney, a New York wildlife officer, said neighbors of a Jamestown man complained that he was harboring a wild animal, resulting in a ticket for the man and the release of a whitetailed-deer fawn that the man had been keeping on the second floor of his home.
• Elijah Wilson, 48, a former police officer who led a Crime Stoppers group in Holly Springs, Miss., was indicted on accusations of spending $8,300 in Crime Stoppers funds to charter a limousine round-trip to Las Vegas to attend a fraternity convention.
• Sherrie Richter, 48, of Frenchtown Township, Mich., faces assault with intent to murder and arson charges after investigators said she bound her 11-year-old son and locked him in a car that she tried to set afire, but then let him go when the car didn't catch fire.
A Section on 06/30/2017
Print Headline: In the news
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: In the news
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.