• Craig Mosher, a farmer whose bull wandered onto a road in Killington, Vt., and caused a fatal crash in 2015, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and was sentenced to six-12 months of probation and 50 hours of community service for negligently maintaining his fence.

• Branden Bullerin, 19, was arrested, sheriff's deputies said, accused of selling 13 Walt Disney World tickets for $1,000 on Craigslist to a family from Tampa, Fla., which after arriving at the Orlando park found that the tickets had expired.

• William Lewis, 90, facing fraud charges in Philadelphia, accused of improperly collecting more than $450,000 in retirement benefits since 1991, had been on the lam since walking away from a Maryland jail in 1970, prosecutors said.

• San Juan Garcia, 57, who prosecutors said had a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit when his vehicle struck a motorcyclist in 2014, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted in San Antonio of his 11th drunken-driving offense.

• Jocelyn Burmeister, 33, of West Babylon, N.Y., is suing a Manhattan restaurant after tearing a ligament in her knee on the eatery's mechanical bull ride, claiming workers shouldn't have let her get on because she was "visibly intoxicated."

• Christine Braswell is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after police say she used her car to run down a man she caught rifling through her purse in a parking lot in Ashville, N.C., causing him minor injuries and resulting in his arrest on larceny and other counts.

• Jerry Kinney, a New York wildlife officer, said neighbors of a Jamestown man complained that he was harboring a wild animal, resulting in a ticket for the man and the release of a whitetailed-deer fawn that the man had been keeping on the second floor of his home.

• Elijah Wilson, 48, a former police officer who led a Crime Stoppers group in Holly Springs, Miss., was indicted on accusations of spending $8,300 in Crime Stoppers funds to charter a limousine round-trip to Las Vegas to attend a fraternity convention.

• Sherrie Richter, 48, of Frenchtown Township, Mich., faces assault with intent to murder and arson charges after investigators said she bound her 11-year-old son and locked him in a car that she tried to set afire, but then let him go when the car didn't catch fire.

A Section on 06/30/2017