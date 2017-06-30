Teen shot multiple times; arrest made in drive-by shooting of 7-year-old boy, officials say

Gunfire injures teen driving on LR street

Police are investigating after a teenager was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Little Rock.

Officers were called shortly after 7 p.m. to 21 Bracey Circle, where an 18-year-old man had driven for help after being shot multiple times. Police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said the man was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police had not released the man's identity late Thursday.

Investigators learned that the man was driving in the 8400 block of Colonel Glenn Road when someone in a white two-door vehicle fired at him, according to police. McClanahan said about eight shots struck the man's vehicle.

Police were searching for the gunman's car late Thursday but had made no arrests.

McClanahan said police do not believe the shooting was random. He could not immediately provide more information.

Police make arrest in shooting of boy, 7

Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a suspect in a drive-by shooting that injured a 7-year-old boy Tuesday.

Dagan Coleman, 21, was charged with first-degree battery, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and committing a terroristic act.

Coleman told investigators that he was in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon with a person who fired multiple shots in the 1100 block of Washington Street, according to an arrest report. Police reported that one of those shots struck a 7-year-old boy in the arm.

The boy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said investigators believe the shooter was targeting a group of people sitting on a hill -- not the boy.

No other arrests had been made Thursday.

Coleman was being held in the Pulaski County jail.

Man held in holdup of NLR motel guest

A man accused of threatening another man with a Taser in a robbery at a North Little Rock motel was arrested Wednesday, police reported.

Officers were called about 11:30 p.m. to Super Stay Inn at 115 W. Pershing Blvd., across the street from North Little Rock police headquarters. Chris Walls told police that a man with a Taser had confronted him outside his room and demanded his cellphone, keys and money.

No injuries were reported.

Police said officers searched the area and found a man matching Walls' description of the robber. They arrested Iroba Joseph, 36, of Birmingham, Ala., on a charge of aggravated robbery. Police said Joseph was carrying a Taser.

Walls had been at the motel with Joseph's girlfriend, according to the report. Joseph robbed Walls because Walls had "refused to pay after some sort of sexual services," the arrest report states.

Joseph was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday.

Leg broken in fray; driver faces charge

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a woman on accusations that she drove into another woman and broke that woman's leg.

Daviana Jamara Dean, 19, was charged with first-degree battery.

Police said Dean and Alexis Adams, 18, were in a dispute the evening of June 16 outside a Wendy's restaurant at 4920 W. Markham St. Adams got out of her car during the dispute and Dean drove into her, according to a police report. Adams was reportedly pinned between Dean's white Chevrolet Impala and another vehicle in the drive-thru lane.

Police said Adams was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary where she received treatment for a broken right leg.

Dean of Little Rock surrendered to police on an arrest warrant Wednesday afternoon.

She was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Thursday.

Man, 18, charged in eatery robbery

Little Rock police arrested a man Wednesday in an armed robbery at a doughnut shop in May.

James Wiggins IV, 18, was charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Wiggins is accused of robbing Dunkin' Donuts at 6805 Cantrell Road the morning of May 2. Officers were called to the restaurant about 10:21 a.m. after a man had walked inside, pointed a pistol at an employee's head and demanded money, according to a police report.

The employee opened a cash register and then jumped through a drive-thru window into a customer's vehicle and yelled that the restaurant was being robbed, according to the report. They called 911 as they drove away.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the employee identified Wiggins as the robber in a photo lineup.

Wiggins also faces charges in an armed robbery May 3, a day after the holdup at Dunkin' Donuts, in which cash and about 10 handguns were taken from Big Daddy's Pawn Shop at 2523 W. 12th St.

Both cases are ongoing.

Wiggins, who was last known to reside at 5009 N. Cedar St. in North Little Rock, was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Thursday.

LR woman arrested; residence took fire

A woman accused of shooting at another person's home in Little Rock last week was arrested Tuesday, police reported.

Princess Crowder, 23, was charged with aggravated assault, third-degree battery and five counts of committing a terroristic act.

Crowder fired multiple shots at a residence at Windamere Apartments at 5801 Dreher Lane about 12:26 a.m. on June 18, according to a police report. One of the shots damaged a car parked outside the residence. Police said five people inside the home, including three children, were not injured.

Crowder reportedly lit a pile of clothes on fire in the parking lot before she shot into the apartment.

One of the residents, Tanesha Green, 26, told police that Crowder had attacked her earlier that night and threatened her on Facebook, according to the report.

Crowder, a felon, was also charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons.

She was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday.

Two arrests made in NLR motel heist

Police on Tuesday arrested two people in a robbery outside a North Little Rock motel this month.

William Douglas Carter, 24, and Lauren Michele Shipman, 23, both of Sherwood, were charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property.

The two are accused of robbing Marco Lopez, 43, outside Motel 6 at 4100 E. McCain Blvd. the morning of June 1. Lopez said he was parked outside the motel with Shipman when Shipman got out and started talking to Carter, according to a police report. Carter reportedly approached the vehicle with his hand behind his back, got in the back seat and told Lopez he had a gun.

Carter took cash and a cellphone from Lopez before Lopez realized Carter wasn't actually armed and the two got into a fight, the report states.

Carter and Shipman then fled the area, but Shipman returned a short time later and gave the cellphone back to Lopez, police reported.

Police arrested Carter and Shipman on warrants Tuesday morning.

Carter was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He and Shipman were being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday.

Metro on 06/30/2017