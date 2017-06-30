Man arrested in Little Rock drive-by-shooting that injured 7-year-old boy

Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a suspect in a drive-by shooting that injured a 7-year-old boy Tuesday.

Dagan Coleman, 21, was charged with first-degree battery, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and committing a terroristic act.

Coleman told investigators that he was in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon with a person who fired multiple shots in the 1100 block of Washington Street, according to an arrest report. Police reported that one of those shots struck a 7-year-old boy in the arm.

The boy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said investigators believe the shooter was targeting a group of people sitting on a hill -- not the boy.

No other arrests had been made Thursday.

