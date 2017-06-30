Man faces rape charge in reported sexual assault of girl at Arkansas home

A Missouri man faces a rape charge after an Arkansas sheriff’s office received a report from a girl who said she had been sexually assaulted.

The Baxter County sheriff’s office received a report May 10 from a female minor who said a man, identified by authorities as Joshua Chambers, 38, of Alton, Mo., had raped her.

Chambers reportedly drove the victim to a location in the Midway area, which is about 5.5 miles northwest of Mountain Home in Baxter County.

Authorities said Chambers then forced the girl to undress and forcibly raped her.

On May 18, the Oregon County, Mo., sheriff’s office arrested Chambers on theft charges, at which point a hold was placed on him for charges out of Baxter County.

During an interview with a Baxter County investigator, Chambers admitted to picking up the child and transporting her to a residence, where the two had sexual intercourse, officials said.

Chambers was being held at the Baxter County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond as of Friday evening, records show. He was booked around 11:30 a.m. Friday.