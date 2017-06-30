Man falls ill, dies in Arkansas police custody

FORT SMITH -- Police are investigating after a man died Wednesday evening while in police custody.

A news release from the Fort Smith Police Department said Fred Rousseau, 56, began showing signs of "a serious medical issue" after he was arrested for public intoxication. He died at a hospital a short time later.

The release said officers arrived at 1440 N. 35th St. about 8 p.m. in response to a report of a man refusing to leave the property. The homeowner reported that the man was lingering around her backyard and appeared to be intoxicated.

Officers found Rousseau in the front yard drinking a beer. They arrested and handcuffed him.

While escorting him to a patrol car, the release said, Rousseau tensed up and began showing signs of medical distress. Officers removed the handcuffs, placed Rousseau on the ground and began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation. An ambulance crew transported Rousseau to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators spoke with Rousseau's relatives who said they suspected he had an undiagnosed medical problem, the release said. His body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

