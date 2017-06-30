Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 30, 2017, 8:20 a.m.

Man suspected of 5 killings in Arkansas, Missouri pleads guilty to 2

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 8:04 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — A man suspected in at least five killings in Missouri and Arkansas has pleaded guilty to two more of them, admitting he strangled two women in St. Louis after doing drugs with them.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 50-year-old Theodis Hill entered the pleas Thursday.

Hill admitted he killed 46-year-old Janice Mayhew in her apartment in 2008 and 22-year-old Sierra Sullivan at a St. Louis hotel in 2009.

It was only after Hill began writing letters to authorities while in prison for killing a woman in 2006 that investigators linked him to the additional homicides. Authorities say the letters contained details only the killer would have known.

In a March letter to a St. Louis judge, Hill blamed the killings on what he said was his mental illness.

