Man who needed air in tires, bought lottery ticket wins $1M
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:21 p.m.
BALLSTON, N.Y. — A New York man who stopped at a convenience store to put air in his tires and ended up buying a lottery ticket has won a $1 million jackpot.
State lottery officials Friday introduced 19-year-old Anthony Iavarone as the winner of the jackpot on a $1 million Cashword scratch-off ticket.
Iavarone, of Clifton Park, said he recently stopped at a Stewart's Shops store in the Saratoga County town of Ballston to put air in his tires. While there, he decided to buy a lottery ticket.
Iavarone said he chose the $10 Cashword scratch-off because it's the one his aunt always plays. He said he at first didn't believe he won the jackpot, so he had his father double-check.
Iavarone will receive a one-time lump sum of $661,800 after taxes.
