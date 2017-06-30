100 years ago

June 30, 1917

PINE BLUFF -- Sheriff R.H. Williams took Elisha Lampkin, the white man arrested some time ago at Redfield on a charge of failing to register, to Little Rock Thursday and secured his release from federal custody by appealing to Federal judge Trieber, and then brought the prisoner back here to await the arrival of the sheriff of Breckenridge county, Kentucky, where he is wanted on a charge of murder.

50 years ago

June 30, 1967

• Both Party leaders in the Arkansas House of Representatives took stands Thursday against the state Highway Commission's turnpike policy. Representative Marion H. Crank of Foreman, Democratic majority leader, and the minority leader, Representative George Nowonty of Fort Smith, both live on the Western Border of the State. Instead of giving the western Arkansas turnpike plan priority, the Commission authorized the use of $100,000 for a study of turnpike corridors throughout the state, including a route from Little Rock to Pine Bluff.

25 years ago

June 30, 1992

OZARK -- Authorities in western Arkansas on Monday scaled back their search of the Arkansas River after six days without locating the body of a prominent physician missing since June 17. Monday was expected to be the last day law enforcement officials from Franklin County and the Arkansas State police would drag the Arkansas River, Assistant Van Buren Police Chief Wayne Hicks said. The search began June 24 when Alan Johnson, 43, of Ozark told authorities he threw the weighted body of Dr. Rebecca Johnson, 53, off the Arkansas River Bridge on Arkansas 23 in Ozark.

10 years ago

June 30, 2007

• A tractor-trailer hauling pig innards ditched part of its bloody load on Interstate 40 Friday, serving up an afternoon nightmare for commuters and a feast for some buzzards. The guts hit the pavement after traffic came to a halt at mile marker 138 between Mayflower and Morgan when a pedestrian went onto the highway to retrieve a bag of some sort, said Arkansas State Police Cpl. Adrian Ray, the investigating officer on the scene. The tractor-trailer was unable to slow in time and rearended Cheryl Sadler's newly acquired 2001 Mercedes Benz 320.

