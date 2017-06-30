Police: Gunman forces Little Rock man to cash $1,300 check, drive him to Waffle House

A gunman forced a Little Rock man to cash a $1,300 check, then drive him to a Waffle House on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

A 65-year-old Little Rock man told police that he was parked at 7316 Geyer Springs Road around 3 p.m. and was getting ready to cash a check when a stranger got into his passenger seat, according to a police report.

The stranger took out a gun and told the man to write a check for as much as he could and cash it, the victim told police.

It was not clear from the report at what business the man was parked.

The victim reportedly wrote a check for $1,300, cashed it and handed the money to the gunman. The gunman also took $19 from his wallet, police said.

The 65-year-old drove the robber to a Waffle House and let him out of his vehicle, officials said. The gunman then got into a black Ford F-150 and left the area.

The victim told police the robbery happened around 3 p.m. but that he decided to report it to police later that day, around 9:40 p.m.

No suspect was identified on the report.