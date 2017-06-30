Police investigate after 1 shot in downtown Little Rock

Police are investigating after a person was shot Friday morning in downtown Little Rock, officials said.

The shooting took place around 5:25 a.m. at the intersection of 6th and Scott streets, said Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan.

The victim, who was not identified, was transported for injuries believed to be non life-threatening, he said.

There is no suspect in custody, and police are currently interviewing a few witnesses, he said.

