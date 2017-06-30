Man hit in head near Arkansas apartment complex dies; 1 charged with manslaughter, police say

A 29-year-old was charged with manslaughter after a man he struck outside an Arkansas apartment complex Monday died three days later, officials said.

On Monday, Texarkana police were sent around 9 p.m. to a disturbance at the Smith Keys apartment complex at 3302 Washington St., according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they found 49-year-old James Myer lying unconscious on the ground, the release said. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center and died Thursday morning from head trauma, police said.

Authorities investigated the death and found that Myer and 29-year-old Travarus Brown had gotten into an "altercation" in front of the office of the complex, the release said. Brown hit Myer, which caused him to fall onto the pavement, officials said.

After Myer died, Brown was arrested on a manslaughter charge, the release said.

He is currently being held at the Miller County jail, spokeswoman Kristi Bennett said Friday morning.