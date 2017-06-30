Baby Driver

90 R A talented getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) -- who relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game -- decides after meeting the woman of his dreams (Lily James) to ditch his shady lifestyle and make a clean break, until he's coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey). With Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, Eiza Gonzalez, Paul Williams, Flea; directed by Edgar Wright. (1 hour, 53 minutes) Opened Wednesday

The Beguiled

88 R A wounded Union soldier on the run as a deserter during the Civil War seeks refuge at an all-female Southern boarding school where the teachers and students seem more than willing to help. This remake of the 1971 Clint Eastwood film stars Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Oona Laurence, Angourie Rice, Addison Riecke, Wayne Pere; directed by Sofia Coppola. (1 hour, 33 minutes)

Despicable Me 3

82 PG Gru (voice of Steve Carell) and his wife, Lucy (voice of Kristen Wiig), must stop former '80s child star Balthazar Bratt (voice of Trey Parker) from achieving world domination. Animated. With voices of Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, Nev Scharrel, Steve Coogan, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews; directed by Pierre Coffin, Kyle Balda, Eric Guillon. (1 hour, 30 minutes)

The Hero

87 R Sam Elliott plays a Western icon with a golden voice whose best performances are decades behind him, and who spends days reliving old glories and smoking too much weed with his former co-star-turned-dealer until a surprise cancer diagnosis brings his priorities into sharp focus. With Laura Prepon, Nick Offerman, Krysten Ritter, Katharine Ross, Ali Wong, Cameron Esposito, Patrika Darbo; directed by Brett Haley. (1 hour, 33 minutes)

The House

R A couple (Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler), seeking a way to replenish their daughter's depleted college fund, start an underground casino in their basement and soon learn that they may have bitten off more than they can chew. With Jason Mantzoukas, Nick Kroll, Allison Tolman, Michaela Watkins, Ryan Simpkins, Jessie Ennis; directed by Andrew Jay Cohen. (1 hour, 28 minutes)

