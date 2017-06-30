Forecasters say severe weather possible as storms move across state

Rainfall is forecast to wane Friday afternoon in Arkansas before another round of showers and storms brings downpours, especially across the state’s north.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service’s North Little Rock office say strong to severe storms will be possible as a cold front moves through Friday night.

Ahead of the precipitation, the Storm Prediction Center placed much of Arkansas, including Little Rock, under a slight risk for severe weather, meaning short-lived, isolated storms are likely.

The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall, forecasters said.

Over the weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue, with a minimal chance for storms to turn severe, according to the weather service.

As of around 11 a.m., a band of rainfall stretching from Mena to Jonesboro, just south of Little Rock, was moving southeast.

A wide swath of rainfall, heavy at times, was also pushing southward from the northwest corner of the state into central Arkansas.