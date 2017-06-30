Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 30, 2017, 12:52 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Style: Catering to carnivorous plants

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 12:02 p.m.

Somewhere along the evolutionary timeline of bog-dwelling angiosperms, the plants gathered together and decided they wouldn’t take it any longer. The time had come for the plants to start eating the bugs.

Plant carnivores really turned to meat because their chosen evolutionary niche — soggy and acidic peat-lands, for the most part — didn’t provide enough soil nutrients. The way veggie carnivores have engineered themselves to consume animals is genuinely wondrous and amazes each generation that grows up to discover this phenomenon.

See Saturday’s Style section of the Democrat-Gazette to learn about growing carnivorous plants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Style: Catering to carnivorous plants

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online