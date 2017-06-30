Style: Catering to carnivorous plants

Somewhere along the evolutionary timeline of bog-dwelling angiosperms, the plants gathered together and decided they wouldn’t take it any longer. The time had come for the plants to start eating the bugs.

Plant carnivores really turned to meat because their chosen evolutionary niche — soggy and acidic peat-lands, for the most part — didn’t provide enough soil nutrients. The way veggie carnivores have engineered themselves to consume animals is genuinely wondrous and amazes each generation that grows up to discover this phenomenon.

