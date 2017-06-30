TE Ford exploring all his options

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- Top tight end prospect Luke Ford committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks a day after visiting Fayetteville March 12-13, but on June 10 he reopened his recruiting to visit other schools.

"Right now, I'm basically going around and checking out all the schools I can," Ford said. "I went to Georgia, went to Alabama, went to Auburn and went to LSU. All of them have nice facilities like Arkansas. It just has to come down to tight end usage and where I fit in best."

Ford, who said he is still in contact with with Razorbacks, is one of 166 of the nation's top prospects who is in attendance at The Opening, a talent showcase taking place at Nike Headquarters.

"I still talk to Arkansas all the time," Ford said. "Bret Bielema was actually telling me good luck at the finals and I talked to Coach (Barry) Lunney. So I'm still good with all of them."

Ford said his decision to reopen his recruitment had more to do with making sure he examined all of his options rather than anything negative about the Arkansas.

"I don't want it to be the first time I see LSU and Alabama being the first time I play them," Ford said. "I want to go visit other schools and I don't to have any regrets and stuff like that. I committed early because it was the first SEC school I saw and first facilities and I thought it was amazing and stuff. I committed early, and I needed to take a step back and look at everything else."

Ford, 6-7, 250 pounds, of Carterville, Ill., has more than 20 scholarship offers, including Arkansas, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Rutgers and Illinois.

ESPN rates Ford as the nation's No. 2 tight end and No. 93 prospect overall. July looks to be a busy month for Ford.

"It's kind of up in the air, but I think I'm going to Michigan, Texas, maybe Florida," he said. "Illinois for sure being home state. I think maybe some others, but I'm not sure."

Ford, in addition to his two-day visit to Arkansas in March, was in Fayetteville for the June 3 elite prospect camp. He said another trip to Fayetteville is likely.

"I'll probably come visit Arkansas maybe during the year and maybe take an official out there or I'll go in July depending on how it works," Ford said. "Everybody kind of has a Friday night lights on the 21st and the 28th. I'll see how that works out."

Ford mentioned after his recent Alabama visit that the Crimson Tide were his leader, but on Thursday seemed uncertain.

"I think they're up there," he said. "They might be in the lead actually. Either them or Georgia. ... I mean I don't know, they're all good. Georgia, LSU, Auburn... Arkansas. ... All of their facilities are amazing. It's going to have to come down to the tight end usage and where I see myself going and fitting in with the campus and where I want to live for the next four years."

Ford said he is considering making his final decision on national signing day or at the Under Armour All-American game in January in Orlando, Fla. He said he could end up in Fayetteville.

"I think it could be Arkansas," Ford said. "I mean it depends. I have to go check out some more places and compare everything and write down what's good at each school and maybe it could be Arkansas."

JONESBORO OT IN DEMAND

Jonesboro junior offensive tackle Darius Thomas visited the Arkansas Razorbacks in the spring to get familiar with the program, but a return trip on June 25 provided a more in-depth look at the Hogs.

Thomas, 6-6, 308 pounds, has the size and the physical tools to entice major-college programs, and he has drawn scholarship offers from Arkansas, LSU, Georgia, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Auburn, to name a few.

Thomas said the one-on-one time spent with Coach Bret Bielema and offensive line coach Kurt Anderson was the visit's highlight.

"They made it clear where I could fit in as Razorback," Thomas said.

He and his parents also liked how Bielema and the staff push the student-athletes to do well in the classroom.

"I really do like the tutoring and how the coaches push you to keep your grades up," Thomas said.

Thomas, who has recorded 5.06 seconds in the 40-yard dash, is teammates with senior offensive tackle Noah Gatlin, 6-7, 300, who recently committed to the Hogs.

"Yeah, it is great to know that Noah is going to further his education and his football skills at Arkansas," Thomas said. "We have known each other since 8th grade and he deserves everything he has earned. He made the best decision for him, and I'm eager to make the best decision of what will be the best fit for me."

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 06/30/2017