Teen granted own trial in '16 slaying

FORT SMITH -- The oldest of three teens charged with murder in the death of a University of Arkansas at Fort Smith student last year has been ordered to be tried separately.

Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor granted the motion from the attorney of 18-year-old Shakur Sharp. His trial was set for the week of Oct. 2, according to court records.

Sharp, his brother James, 17, and Dionte Parks, 17, are charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery in the Jan. 23, 2016, slaying of Kaleb Watson, 22, at his Fort Smith apartment.

Shakur Sharp's attorney, Leonardo Monterrey of North Little Rock, argued that different levels of culpability exist among the three teens that would lead to conflicting defense strategies and result in an unfair trial for his client.

The prosecuting attorney's office did not oppose the motion but pointed out that a ruling on severing the trial was premature because the Arkansas Court of Appeals had not ruled on the teens' appeals of Tabor's ruling in April not to transfer their cases to juvenile court.

