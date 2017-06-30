The more, the merrier

Hide the women and liquor! The Libertarians have been heard from!

We kid because we love. Libertarians can be something to see and hear--when you can find one. There aren't many lurking about these days. But when you find one, sit him down and have a talk. They're wonderful people, bless their small-government hearts.

Republicans can learn a few things from their Libertarian half-brothers, but maybe only a few. No telling what you'd get outta one if you bring up drugs and legalization. But there's a place for Libertarians in this big country of ours. They pull starboard even when Republicans are moving port. If Greens and militant environmentalists are yelling at the two major political parties from left field, the Libertarians can be counted on to yell from right.

Most of the time.

Because right and left mean little to Libertarians. The glue that binds them together is the belief that government is best that governs the very, very least. They can make Republicans look like socialists. And sometimes they can make Democrats look like arch-conservatives.

When Democrats are anti-choice on education but pro-choice on abortion, and Republicans want the government to get involved in protecting the flag but want the government to stay away from gun registration, you get a little hungry for consistency. Libertarians provide that consistency.

Now comes Rev. Mark West of Batesville/Oil Trough. He's a 40-year-old pastor who has announced he's running for governor in 2018 as a Libertarian. Our considered editorial opinion: Thank you, Rev. West. It takes guts to put yourself on a ballot. Ask anybody who's ever lost. ("It hurts too much to laugh, but I'm too old to cry."--A. Stevenson quoting A. Lincoln.)

Rev. West said he'd love to get 3 percent of the vote in 2018 and thus get the party on the ballot in future elections in Arkansas, as per state law. But, of course, "the goal is to win an election."

Maybe. Or maybe just give the rest of us ornery Arkies another reason to tell the major parties how we feel. Malcontents have always been a part of American politics. Including the voters.

And every once in a great while the Libertarians--like anybody in the professional antagonist class--are right.

The current governor, Asa Hutchinson, has announced he'll run again in 2018. And considering his resume, demeanor, and guidance of the executive branch, let's just call him the front runner who'll start the game with a three touchdown lead.

But no Democrat has stepped forward yet to challenge Governor Hutchinson. If we're going to have a two-party system in this state, it may be the Libertarians who'll have to give it to us.

Editorial on 06/30/2017