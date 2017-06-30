Home / Latest News /
Trump urges GOP to repeal Obama health law now, replace later
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:44 a.m.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump urged divided congressional Republicans on Friday to break their logjam over dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law by "immediately" repealing it and replacing it later, a formula that GOP leaders dismissed months ago as politically unwise.
Trump's early-morning tweet embraced a sequential approach favored by only a handful of conservatives eager to take quick action on one of the party's foremost priorities — repealing Obamacare, something Republicans have long promised to do.
"If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!" Trump tweeted.
Supporters of that idea include Sens. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Rand Paul, R-Ky.
Such a step-by-step approach would leave Republicans vulnerable to Democratic accusations that they were simply tossing people off coverage without helping them obtain medical care. And the idea would leave unresolved the quandary stumping lawmakers today — how to replace Obama's system of online insurance markets, tax subsidies and an expanded Medicaid with something that will get enough Republican votes to pass Congress.
A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., declined to comment on Trump's tweet.
On Thursday, Senate Republicans were considering breaking a stalemate over what their replacement bill should do by preserving a tax boost Obama's law imposed on high earners. Keeping that tax increase in place was a bid to woo party moderates and rescue their sputtering push to repeal his health care overhaul.
RBear says... June 30, 2017 at 10:51 a.m.
This so-called leader is getting dumber by the month. Repeal, leave the American public with nothing, and hope Republicans can cobble together a bill to replace. Really? Why not just work on the current bill and fix it instead of fulfilling some STUPID campaign promise that never made sense to start with. I know, you can't think past your last insulting tweet.
Wowy says... June 30, 2017 at 11 a.m.
President TRUMP is the arm of GOD thru JESUS CHRIST . The dimwitted Christian hating communists do not have a clue...but most of them even though retarted politically do understand the simple childlike phrases - here is one : Do unto others - ???
That's right, you do know that one. Reap the whirlwind whackos...
Wowy says... June 30, 2017 at 11:08 a.m.
This article albeit lefty, is one wowy would support, let the far left communist whacko TURD law sink all the way down then flush it. You could duck tape Jonboysbumm to it and have a win-win ...
ARMNAR says... June 30, 2017 at 11:19 a.m.
"retarted?"
