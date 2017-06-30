U.S. 62 crash, tipped tractor kill three men

A head-on collision Wednesday afternoon in northern Arkansas left two men dead and a minor injured, state police said.

The crash happened at 2:25 p.m. as an eastbound 2005 Buick LeSabre and a westbound 2006 Dodge Caravan were traveling along U.S. 62 in Henderson, according to a preliminary police report.

At one point, the Buick driven by 64-year-old Phillip Earl Woods of Jonesboro crossed into westbound traffic, hitting the Dodge head-on, police said.

The Baxter County crash killed Woods and the driver of the Dodge, 65-year-old Jimmy Dewayne Lowe of Kennett, Mo.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Police said a minor passenger in Woods' vehicle was hurt.

Travel conditions at the time were listed as clear and dry.

In Springdale, a 69-year-old man died Thursday in a tractor accident, according to the Washington County sheriff's office.

Deputies and an ambulance crew found Ronald Bruce Daniel dead about noon at 1165 N. Scott Hollow, No. 575, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Daniel appeared to have been driving a Kubota tractor down a steep hill on his property. The right rear wheel was sliding and then caught traction, causing the tractor to turn right. When the tractor turned, the bucket on the tractor hit the ground, causing the tractor to flip onto its left side and pinning Daniel under the roll bar, according to the statement.

A family member discovered him and called 911.

Metro on 06/30/2017