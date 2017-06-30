UAMS names interim chancellor ahead of leader's retirement

LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has named an interim leader to serve after the retirement of chancellor Dr. Dan Rahn on July 31.

UA System President Donald Bobbitt said Friday that Stephanie F. Gardner will serve as interim chancellor after Rahn retires. Gardner is currently senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost at UAMS.

Gardner came to UAMS in 1991 as an assistant professor in the department of pharmacy practice. She was named to her current position in 2015.

Rahn has served as UAMS' chancellor since 2009. UAMS said a search committee has identified two finalists for chancellor: Dr. A. Wesley Burks from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Dr. Danny O. Jacobs from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.