Wife greets returning sailor by revealing she's 8 months pregnant
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:54 a.m.
SAN DIEGO — A Navy wife greeted her husband returning from six months at sea by revealing she was nearly eight months pregnant with his fourth child.
Video posted by Natasha Daugherty to Facebook shows her husband, Petty Officer Chris Daugherty, hugging his three children on the docks in San Diego after getting off the USS Carl Vinson last week.
Natasha stood back holding a sign in front of her that read "Welcome Home Baby Daddy" and dropped it to reveal the pregnancy. The video captured his shocked reaction as he poked her belly and asked, "Is that real?"
Natasha said she found out she was pregnant soon after Chris deployed on Jan. 5. She told KSND-TV that keeping the secret "was difficult but totally worth it in the end."
mrcharles says... June 30, 2017 at 12:40 p.m.
there is a procedure in OT to verify this pregnancy. Once ark legislature makes it all law, perhaps it will pay to be a priest to perform magic.
snakebite60 says... June 30, 2017 at 12:41 p.m.
but why keep it a secret ?
