A look at the top 4 favorites (Men)

ANDY MURRAY

Seeded 1

Ranked 1

Age 30

Country Britain

2017 Match Record 21-9

2017 Singles Titles 1

Career Singles Titles 45

Major Titles 3 -- Wimbledon ('13, '16), U.S. Open ('12)

Last 5 Wimbledons '16-Won Championship, '15-Lost in Semifinals, '14-QF, '13-W, '12-Runner-Up

Aces After run to French Open semifinals, lost opener at Queen's Club grass-court tuneup, then withdrew from an exhibition match, citing a sore hip. ... Made at least QFs in each of last nine appearances at All England Club.

Topspin Murray's comfort level, and crowd support, at Wimbledon are both so strong that he can't be ruled out as a serious title contender.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Seeded 2

Ranked 4

Age 30

Country Serbia

2017 Match Record 24-7 (entering Eastbourne tournament)

2017 Singles Titles 1

Career Singles Titles 67

Major Titles 12 -- French Open ('16), Australian Open ('08, '11, '12, '13, '15, '16), Wimbledon ('11, '14, '15), U.S. Open ('11, '15)

Last 5 Wimbledons '16-3rd, '15-W, '14-W, '13-RU, '12-SF

Aces After losing in French Open quarterfinals, entered grass-court tuneup for first time since 2010. ... Since 2016 French Open made him first man since Rod Laver in 1969 with four consecutive major championships, failed to defend any of those titles.

Topspin Djokovic's once-impervious aura has disappeared. Will unusual part-time coaching arrangement with Andre Agassi pay more dividends in London than it did in Paris?

ROGER FEDERER

Seeded 3

Ranked 5

Age 35

Country Switzerland

2017 Match Record 24-2

2017 Singles Titles 4

Career Singles Titles 92

Major Titles 18 -- Wimbledon ('03, '04, '05, '06, '07, '09, '12), U.S. Open ('04, '05, '06, '07, '08), Australian Open ('04, '06, '07, '10, '17), French Open ('09)

Last 5 Wimbledons '16-SF, '15-RU, '14-RU, '13-2nd, '12-W

Aces After skipping clay-court season, then losing first match on grass, looked back at his best in winning title at Halle, Germany. ... Seeks record-breaking eighth Wimbledon men's title.

Topspin Simply can't count Federer out, as his Australian Open championship in January proved after missing last half of 2016. Time off does him good, clearly.

RAFAEL NADAL

Seeded 4

Ranked 2

Age 31

Country Spain

2017 Match Record 43-6

2017 Singles Titles 4

Career Singles Titles 73

Major Titles 15 -- French Open ('05, '06, '07, '08, '10, '11, '12, '13, '14, '17), Wimbledon ('08, '10), U.S. Open ('10, '13), Australian Open ('09)

Last 5 Wimbledons '16-Did Not Play, '15-2nd, '14-4th, '13-1st, '12-2nd

Aces Enters Wimbledon on a three-week break from competition since winning record 10th French Open title. ... Has won a total of five Wimbledon matches over past five years.

Topspin If his knees hold up, could return to the form that carried him to the final in five consecutive appearances, including two trophies, from 2006-11.

Sports on 06/30/2017