A look at the top 4 favorites (Women)

ANGELIQUE KERBER

Seeded 1

Ranked 1

Age 29

Country Germany

2017 Match Record 19-13 (entering Eastbourne tournament)

2017 Singles Titles 0

Career Singles Titles 10

Major Titles 2 -- Australian Open ('16), U.S. Open ('16)

Last 5 Wimbledons '16-Runner-Up, '15-Lost in 3rd Round, '14-QF, '13-2nd, '12-SF

Aces Still trying to find her way in 2017 after reaching her first three major finals last season, including at the All England Club. ... She is 0-7 vs. top-20 opponents this year, after going 24-9 last year.

Topspin Became first woman seeded No. 1 to lose in the French Open's first round in the professional era, emblematic of a real step back this season.

KAROLINA PLISKOVA

Seeded 3

Ranked 3

Age 25

Country Czech Republic

2017 Match Record 32-9 (entering Eastbourne tournament)

2017 Singles Titles 2

Career Singles Titles 8

Major Titles 0 -- Best: RU, U.S. Open ('16)

Last 5 Wimbledons '16-2nd, '15-2nd, '14-2nd, '13-2nd, '12-1st

Aces Leads WTA in aces this season (her twin sister, Kristyna, ranks second). ... Only 4-5 for her career at Wimbledon, where the surface should suit her game.

Topspin Her terrific serve should carry her to more wins on grass than it has so far. ... Victory over Serena Williams in the U.S. Open semifinals last year showed what sort of potential Pliskova has.

VENUS WILLIAMS

Seeded 10

Ranked 11

Age 37

Country United States

2017 Match Record 20-7

2017 Singles Titles 0

Career Singles Titles 49

Major Titles 7 -- Wimbledon ('00, '01, '05, '07, '08), U.S. Open ('00, '01)

Last 5 Wimbledons '16-SF, '15-4th, '14-3rd, '13-Did Not Play, '12-1st

Aces Making her 20th Wimbledon appearance. ... As usual, didn't play any tuneup events on grass, but has five past titles at Wimbledon.

Topspin Showed she's still got game by reaching semifinals at All England Club last year for first time since 2008, then getting to Australian Open final in January.

PETRA KVITOVA

Seeded 11

Ranked 12

Age 27

Country Czech Republic

2017 Match Record 6-1

2017 Singles Titles 1

Career Singles Titles 20

Major Titles 2 -- Wimbledon ('11, '14)

Last 5 Wimbledons '16-2nd, '15-3rd, '14-Won Championship, '13-QF, '12-QF

Aces Wimbledon is third tournament of comeback after getting cut by a knife-wielding intruder at her home in December.

Topspin Many consider her the favorite for what would be her third Wimbledon title. Best news, though, is simply that she is back in competition.

Sports on 06/30/2017