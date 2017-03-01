1 Arkansas driver killed, 1 hurt in wreck, state police say

A collision in Yell County on Tuesday afternoon left one man dead and another hurt, according to the Arkansas State Police.

In a preliminary report, the agency said the crash happened shortly before 2:45 p.m. as Jeffrey L. Jones of Pottsville was traveling east on Arkansas 22.

At one point, a westbound 2001 Dodge driven by Daniel M. Hebert, 55, of Dardanelle crossed the highway's centerline and struck Jones' 2005 Chevrolet, police noted.

Jones was pronounced dead by Yell County coroner Donna Wells, authorities said. Hebert sustained injuries in the accident.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described in the report as clear and dry.

There have been at least 75 deaths on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.