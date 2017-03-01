Arkansas clinches double-bye at SEC Tournament

— Arkansas won't play until Day 3 of the SEC Tournament next week in Nashville, Tenn.

The Razorbacks are assured of a top-four seed at the tournament by virtue of Vanderbilt's loss to Kentucky on Tuesday. Arkansas (22-7, 11-5 SEC) will play its first game at Bridgestone Arena next Friday.

The game time won't be determined until Saturday when the SEC regular season ends.

The Razorbacks play at Florida tonight and could finish no higher than the No. 3 seed with a loss.

Arkansas could finish as high as the No. 2 seed by virtue of tiebreakers if it wins out, South Carolina wins Saturday and Florida loses Saturday. The Gators play at Vanderbilt and the Gamecocks play at Ole Miss.

It is the second time in three seasons that the Razorbacks have earned a double-bye at the tournament. Arkansas finished tournament runner-up when it was the No. 2 seed two years ago.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated South Carolina must lose Saturday for Arkansas to earn a No. 2 seed. The Gamecocks must win Saturday to create a potential three-way tie.