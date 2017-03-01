Arkansas governor opposes bill that would remove Clintons' names from Little Rock airport

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the Legislature shouldn't enact legislation that's aimed at requiring Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field to change its name.

Under Senate Bill 430 by Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow, no municipal airport in Arkansas that is paid for "in whole or in part with public funds" can be named for a living person who was elected to federal, state, county or municipal office and received a salary for his or her service in the office.

Hutchinson said the Little Rock airport is directed by a commission appointed for that duty, and the commission named the airport for the former president and first lady.

"I respect that decision, and I do not think that the legislative body should interfere with that," the Republican governor told reporters.

