Arkansas governor opposes bill that would remove Clintons' names from Little Rock airport
This article was published today at 4:31 a.m.
Comment (1)
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the Legislature shouldn't enact legislation that's aimed at requiring Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field to change its name.
Under Senate Bill 430 by Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow, no municipal airport in Arkansas that is paid for "in whole or in part with public funds" can be named for a living person who was elected to federal, state, county or municipal office and received a salary for his or her service in the office.
Hutchinson said the Little Rock airport is directed by a commission appointed for that duty, and the commission named the airport for the former president and first lady.
"I respect that decision, and I do not think that the legislative body should interfere with that," the Republican governor told reporters.
-- Michael R. Wickline
DoubleBlind says... March 1, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.
Surely, I have died and am imagining this as I careen toward the 'light.' Yet another rarer-than-snow-leopard-footage example of logic and reason in AR politics. Asa just b-slapped Rapert for his petty, partisan, purple attempt to rename the airport. It cannot be yet it seems so real.
