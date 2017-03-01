Home /
Arkansas man pleads guilty in kidnapping, sexual assault of woman
This article was published today at 11:13 a.m.
A Hot Springs man faces a possible life sentence after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman in 2014, authorities said.
Terrance Breckenridge II, 26, entered the guilty plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Hot Springs, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas said in a statement.
Breckenridge acknowledged by pleading guilty that on Oct. 5, 2014, he offered the victim a ride to her residence but then refused to take her there, instead driving her around Hot Springs and Hot Springs National Park, the statement said. At one point, Breckenridge "used a handgun to force the victim to perform a sexual act," the statement said, noting he later released the victim.
Breckenridge will be sentenced at a later date.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas man pleads guilty in kidnapping, sexual assault of woman
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.