Arkansas man pleads guilty in kidnapping, sexual assault of woman

A Hot Springs man faces a possible life sentence after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman in 2014, authorities said.

Terrance Breckenridge II, 26, entered the guilty plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Hot Springs, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas said in a statement.

Breckenridge acknowledged by pleading guilty that on Oct. 5, 2014, he offered the victim a ride to her residence but then refused to take her there, instead driving her around Hot Springs and Hot Springs National Park, the statement said. At one point, Breckenridge "used a handgun to force the victim to perform a sexual act," the statement said, noting he later released the victim.

Breckenridge will be sentenced at a later date.