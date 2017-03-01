Arkansas prison unit employee injured in morning storms; buildings on site damaged

An Arkansas Department of Correction employee sustained injuries at a prison unit when storms rolled through the state’s northeast, the agency said.

The worker hurt in Wednesday morning’s severe weather was not identified, and information regarding the extent of the employee’s injuries was not released.

Staff housing at the Grimes Unit near Newport sustained heavy damage, displacing employees that used mobile homes on the property, according to a news release.

Six mobile homes were damaged in total. The prison’s gym roof, air conditioning units and exterior storage buildings also sustained damage, the Correction Department said.

“Efforts are underway to provide temporary housing to the displaced employees,” the release states.

No inmates were reported injured in the storms.

The Grimes Unit is about 4 miles northeast of Newport off Arkansas 384 in Jackson County.

A request for additional information was not immediately returned Wednesday morning.

