Baseball: Rogers High blanks Alma 10-0 in season-opener

ROGERS -- Rogers High took advantage of two-out scoring chances and rode solid pitching to a 10-0 run-rule win over Alma in the season-opener Tuesday evening at Veterans Park.

The Mounties jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings, scoring all five runs after two men were out. Sophomore McKayden Templeton, who also picked up the win on the mound, slapped a two-out RBI single into right field to give Rogers a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Grayson Lee, who finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored, came up with a two-out, two-run single to right field in the bottom of the second, pushing the Rogers lead to 5-0.

Rogers coach Matt Melson said building the lead early and having two-out success was key in the game.

"I think that was probably the key to the game when we scored three there, all with two outs," Melson said. "Their kid on the mound was pretty good and we were fortunate he got a little wild. But some big two-out hits there with Grayson Lee and McKayden.

"I'm pleased with how we played. I thought we played exceptionally clean for the first time out. The nice weather has a lot to do with that. Real pleased with McKayden. He got behind in a lot of counts, but he pitched to contact. I was probably more pleased with him offensively really."

Templeton went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs, but was also strong on the mound with five shutout innings. He allowed just two hits, struck out four, walked one and hit a batter. Mason Mitchell threw a scoreless sixth and the Mounties ended the game with three runs in the bottom of the inning for the run-rule win.

Alma coach Kevin Edwards said his team must be more fundamentally sound as the Airedales (0-1) committed four errors that led to six unearned runs.

"It's what we've talked about a lot, the pitcher's got to throw strikes and work ahead and we've got to make the routine plays," Edwards said. "We're not looking for the spectacular play. Just make the routine plays and we didn't do that at times and that got our pitchers in trouble and they start trying to do a little extra and try to get too cute and too fine. But that's what we've got to learn from."

The Mounties won't play against until March 9 when they host Mountain Home at 4:30 p.m.

Sports on 03/01/2017