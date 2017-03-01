Beebe man jailed in child's shooting

A Beebe man has been arrested in a shooting that critically injured a 7-year-old child, authorities said.

Jeremiah Owens, 26, faces a charge of first-degree battery in the shooting, which police said occurred around 8 p.m. Monday in Beebe.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken by helicopter to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock. The child was said to be in critical condition Tuesday.

Owens was booked into the White County jail with bail set at $50,000. An April 4 court date is scheduled.

A message left with the Beebe Police Department seeking additional information was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

