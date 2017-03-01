Home / Latest News /
Bill shielding Arkansas Capitol security records advances
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:59 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — A proposal that would make security information about the state Capitol secret is heading toward a final vote in the Arkansas Legislature.
The House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday endorsed the Senate-backed bill to exempt records and information related to the operations, emergency procedure and security personnel of the state Capitol Police from the state Freedom of Information Act. The measure now heads to the full House for a vote.
The proposal faces opposition from press groups, who say it grants too broad of an exemption. The measure is among several bills advancing in the Legislature limiting public access to government records.
The bill would shield records that, if disclosed, "could reasonably be expected to be detrimental to the public safety."
