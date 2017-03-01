The calendar of public events of the 91st General Assembly for today, the 52nd day of the 2017 regular session.
COMMITTEES
10 a.m. House Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative & Military Affairs Committee, Room 130.
10 a.m. House Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, Room 138.
10 a.m. House City, County and Local Affairs Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.
10 a.m. House Insurance and Commerce Committee, Room 149.
10 a.m. House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Room 151. 10 a.m. Senate Education Committee, Room 207.
10 a.m. Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 171.
10 a.m. Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room 272.
10 a.m. Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber.
Noon. House Rules Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.
10 minutes upon adjournment of the Senate. Senate Transportation, Technology and Legislative Affairs Committee, Room 309.
15 minutes upon adjournment of the Senate. Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room
272.
HOUSE
1:30 p.m. House convenes.
SENATE
1:30 p.m. Senate convenes.
