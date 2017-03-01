Dates announced for Arkansas premiere of 'The Lion King'

Pride Rock is finally coming to Little Rock.

The Lion King will be making its Arkansas premiere in the 2017-2018 Broadway season at the Robinson Center, entertainment company Celebrity Attractions announced Wednesday.

In a release, the firm said performances will take place during a three-week engagement from April 18-May 6, 2018.

Other shows that were announced as part of the season: Kinky Boots, Les Miserables, Dirty Dancing and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Specific dates for performances of those shows were not immediately released.