Wednesday, March 01, 2017, 3 p.m.

Dates announced for Arkansas premiere of 'The Lion King'

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 1:26 p.m.

PHOTO BY PHOTO COURTESY OF CELEBRITY ATTRACTIONS

Simba in "The Lion King."

Pride Rock is finally coming to Little Rock.

The Lion King will be making its Arkansas premiere in the 2017-2018 Broadway season at the Robinson Center, entertainment company Celebrity Attractions announced Wednesday.

In a release, the firm said performances will take place during a three-week engagement from April 18-May 6, 2018.

Other shows that were announced as part of the season: Kinky Boots, Les Miserables, Dirty Dancing and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Specific dates for performances of those shows were not immediately released.

