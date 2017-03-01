Drive-by shooting wounds Little Rock man outside house; bullets found in youths' bedroom, police say

A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg by a gunman who fired at a Little Rock house from a moving vehicle early Wednesday, authorities said. Six other people, including four minors, were reportedly in the home at the time, but no one else was injured.

It happened about 12:40 a.m. at a residence in the 3000 block of Boyd Street, which is northeast of John Barrow and Colonel Glenn roads.

Caesar Morgan, who lives in the home, told investigators he was on the front porch when a car he believed to be a gray Nissan Maxima drove past "firing shots in the direction of the house," according to a Little Rock Police Department report. Morgan was hit once in one leg near the ankle, police said.

Investigators discovered multiple bullet holes in the house and found bullets inside, including one that ended up on the floor and another on the bed in a bedroom where two minors sleep, the report said.

The report listed four youths — ages 12, 12, 15 and 17 — and two other adults as being home at the time of the shooting.

"All of the occupants advised this was not the first time this has happened and further said their house got shot at earlier, but they did not report it," police wrote.

Morgan was taken by private vehicle to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. His injury was not considered life-threatening.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.