Hoxie pulls away in third to beat Harding Academy

BALD KNOB -- Hoxie sophomore Sydney Gillham scored 12 of her game-high 20 points in the second half Tuesday to lead the Lady Mustangs past the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats 50-40 in the opening game of the Class 3A state tournament.

Hoxie (27-6) pulled away in the second half after the two teams battled to a 17-17 tie after the first two quarters. The game was tied five times in the first half, and the biggest lead either team had was a five-point advantage by Hoxie.

Harding Academy (17-16) tied the game at 21-21 with 4:50 remaining in the third quarter, but Hoxie scored six of the next eight points to take control. Hoxie led 33-25 to start the final quarter.

Junior forward Elaine Helpenstill scored 10 of her team's 23 second-half points to keep Harding Academy close. She finished with a team-high 19 points.

Hoxie opened its biggest lead of the game at 40-29 with 5:40 left on a free throw by senior guard Devyn Pollard, who finished with 19 points.

Harding Academy hit 13 of 14 free-throw attempts while Hoxie was only 4 of 11 from the line.

Hoxie advances to the quarterfinals and will play either Jessieville or Genoa Central on Thursday night.

OSCEOLA 61, ROSE BUD 57

Senior Krystan Vornes scored 25 points as the Lady Seminoles (20-6) upset the Lady Ramblers (27-5).

Osceola connected on 15 of its 26 free throws, nine in the fourth quarter, to create the upset. Rose Bud led 12-11 after one quarter but Osceola led 24-21 at the half.

Senior Akeyla Barksdale scored 18 for Osceola while sophomore Rondaishia McNeal chipped in with 11. Rose Bud got 13 points from junior guard Jenna Hipp.

LAMAR 55, FOUKE 47

The Lady Warriors (30-2) got 27 points from freshman Lakyn Sanders -- 14 in the fourth quarter -- to put away the Lady Panthers (15-18).

Lamar led 12-7 after one quarter, 30-19 at the half and 38-36 to begin the fourth quarter after Fouke put together a 7-0 run to get within two points. Junior Hannah Mauldin led Fouke with 12 points and senior Kristen Helms added 11.

Sports on 03/01/2017