Inmates ask Arkansas court to void order setting execution dates
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:55 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Attorneys for eight Arkansas death row inmates scheduled to be put to death next month are asking the state's highest court to invalidate the proclamations scheduling their executions, arguing that a stay is still in place.
The inmates asked the state Supreme Court on Wednesday to void Gov. Asa Hutchinson's orders setting their execution dates. Hutchinson on Monday set four double executions during a 10-day period in April, though the state is lacking one of the drugs needed to put them to death.
The inmates' attorneys say a stay blocking the executions is still in place while an amended complaint challenging Arkansas' lethal injection law is pending in a Pulaski County court. The state Monday asked the state to clarify that the stay on executions had been lifted.
