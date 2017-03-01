Home /
J.B. Hunt's full fleet to use tracking tech
This article was published today at 6:54 a.m.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. will implement fleetwide container tracking immediately.
"End-to-end visibility to the entire supply chain is the new expectation and as a technology leader in the industry, we are excited to provide this service to our customers," Terry Matthews, executive vice president and president of the intermodal division, said in a news release.
The Lowell-based company chose Orbcomm Inc. to provide the technology. The New Jersey company sells machine-to-machine communications systems that can track and monitor fixed and mobile assets.
J.B. Hunt's 90,000 pieces of trailing equipment, the nation's largest 53-foot container fleet, will feature solar-rechargeable GPS tracking devices and sensors to detect cargo.
The companies have been piloting the technology on the fleet for over a year, and installation will continue throughout 2017.
-- Emma N. Hurt
