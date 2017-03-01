Kentucky rallies past Vanderbilt

NO. 9 KENTUCKY 73, VANDERBILT 67

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Malik Monk scored 20 points in the second half, including 10 in the final 3:40, as No. 9 Kentucky rallied from a 13-point deficit and held off Vanderbilt 73-67 on Tuesday night to clinch a share of the SEC regular season title.

After trailing by as many as 19 points in the first half, the Wildcats, who overcame the largest deficit ever under Coach John Calipari, were still down 47-34 with 13:51 remaining. They clamped down defensively and gave their shooters chances to contribute and earn a hard-fought victory. Monk thrived the most, making a go-ahead three with 3:40 left before adding another long-range shot with 49 seconds left for a 69-62 lead.

The freshman guard then made four free throws in the final 21 seconds to finish with 27 points for Kentucky (25-5, 15-2). Bam Adebayo added 16 points and De'Aaron Fox had 13 after a one-game absence with a knee injury.

Luke Kornet had 21 points and Joe Toye added 15 for Vanderbilt (16-14, 9-8), which made 11 three-pointers but had its four-game winning streak stopped.

The Wildcats trailed 30-24 at halftime despite 31 percent shooting, including 2 of 10 from long range. They were much better in the second half, hitting 15 of 26 to finish 44 percent overall.

Kentucky forced 18 turnovers and outrebounded Vanderbilt 33-28 on Senior Night for Derek Willis (who proposed to his girlfriend before the game), Dominique Hawkins and Mychal Mulder.

In other games involving top 25 teams, Frank Jackson scored a season-high 22 points and No. 17 Duke beat No. 15 Florida State 75-70. Amile Jefferson added 14 points and 11 rebounds while Luke Kennard finished with 17 points for the Blue Devils (23-7, 11-6 ACC). Dwayne Bacon scored 19 points and Xavier Rathan-Mayes had 15 for the Seminoles (23-7, 11-6), who had their two-game winning streak snapped. … Dakota Mathias scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half and Caleb Swanigan added 17 of his 21 in the second half to lead No. 16 Purdue past Indiana 86-75 for a share of the Big Ten title. The Boilermakers (24-6, 13-4) broke a tie with their rival by claiming a record 23rd conference championship. James Blackmon scored 16 points for Indiana (16-14, 6-11), which has lost eight of 10. … Matt Thomas scored 25 points and No. 24 Iowa State held off a furious challenge late to beat Oklahoma State 86-83. Monte Morris added 12 points, 11 assists and 9 rebounds for the Cyclones (20-9, 12-5 Big 12), who clinched their sixth consecutive 20-victory season and swept the Cowboys for the fourth consecutive year. Evans scored 29 points and Leyton Hammonds had 19 to lead Oklahoma State (20-10, 9-8).

SEC MEN

Gamecocks top ’Dogs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sindarius Thornwell scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half and Duane Notice hit a foul shot with 3:11 left that put South Carolina ahead for good in a 63-57 victory over Mississippi State.

Notice added his only basket, a three-pointer with 2:12 to go, that extended the lead for the Gamecocks (22-8, 12-5 SEC) who won the second-most SEC games in their history and clinched one of the top four seeds for next week’s league tournament.

Chris Silva had 15 points and 11 rebounds for South Carolina.

Mario Kegler had 12 points and Tyson Carter 11 to lead the Bulldogs (14-15, 5-12).

In another game invoving SEC teams, Tonny Trocha-Morelos scored 18 points, helping Texas A&M defeat Missouri 60-43. The Tigers (7-22, 2-15 SEC) took a 7-6 lead in a slow-paced, low-scoring first half, but the Aggies (16-13, 8-9) answered with a 9-0 run and never trailed again, eventually leading by as many as 20. Terrence Phillips led Missouri with 15 points.

Sports on 03/01/2017